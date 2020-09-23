Deepika Padukone’s Goa Shoot Put on Hold after NCB Summons

Deepika Padukone has been in Goa to shoot for filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next with co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday since the last few days. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the untitled film is reportedly a relationship drama scheduled to release in February 2021. However according to reports, the news of Deepika’s name having come up in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe relating to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has brought the shooting to a stand still. Deepika had shared pics of her counting down to the start of the shoot of her film on her Instagram stories a few days back.

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had also shared a boomerang video on his Instagram account, which showed the film’s crew all set for work in PPE kits. Siddhant had captioned the video with “Let’s Roll” along with the emoticon of a film camera.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram post.

According to a report, the shooting for the Deepika Padukone-starrer in Goa was on till late evening on Tuesday but there seems to have been no activity on the sets on Wednesday. Deepika’s name cropped up in the NCB drugs probe on Monday night.

The actor’s manager, Karishma Prakash, with whom Deepika’s alleged chat asking for “hash” was obtained by the NCB, is also reportedly in Goa with her. Though the NCB had summoned Karishma earlier, she has sought exemption from the investigation till 25 September on the grounds of ill health. Also, some reports suggest that the Deepika is currently consulting with her team of lawyers in Mumbai on how to proceed with the case now that the NCB has summoned her in the investigation. While Deepika has been summoned on 25 September, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned on 26 September by the NCB.