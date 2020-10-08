Rhea Has to Seek Therapy to Overcome the Trauma: Actor's Mother

On Wednesday, 7 October, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty after she spent nearly a month in prison. After her release, Rhea's mother Sandhya Chakraborty said that her daughter would have to seek therapy to overcome the trauma she has been through.
"Whatever Rhea has gone through, how will she heal from that? But she has to be strong and fight it out. My daughter will have to seek therapy to recover from the trauma and move on in life. It will take a look time for Rhea to recover from the nightmare of being lynched by the country".Sandhya Chakraborty, Rhea's mother to The Times of India
Rhea's mother also told the publication that the family is fearful of each passing day. "The legal battle is still not over. My son is behind bars and we are all terrified as to what tomorrow might bring".
Sandhya spoke to the publication about battling suicidal thoughts during this time and claimed she herself sought therapy to get through the difficult phase.
"My family has not just been pushed to a corner, it has been destroyed. There was a time when I thought the only way to get over this would be to end my life. I’ve sought therapy for myself. Now when these feelings appear, I keep reminding myself I need to be there for my children. They’re going through far worse”.
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs link related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
