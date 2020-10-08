Rhea Conducted Yoga Classes For Jail Inmates: Satish Maneshinde

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has spoken about how the actor spent her time in jail. He also added that Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been 'very vindictive' towards her. On Wednesday, 7 October, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea after she spent nearly a month in Byculla Jail. She had been arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs for her late partner Sushant. Speaking to NDTV Satish Maneshinde said that Rhea tried to keep her spirits up during her time in jail.

"Since Rhea was hounded after Sushant's death, I went to meet her in jail to see how she was holding up. Fortunately, Rhea was in good spirits. She would conduct yoga classes for the inmates. Since she could not get home-cooked food owing to the coronavirus pandemic, she adjusted herself in jail". Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer

Maneshinde also said that Rhea is ready to 'fight back' and restore her reputation. "Rhea was hounded because Sushant's family was after her. The family has been very vindictive towards Rhea for reasons I am not aware of. Even the investigating agencies - ED, CBI and NCB - have been after Rhea because she used to live in with Sushant". Calling out news channels Maneshinde told NDTV, "The media channels hounding Rhea were doing so only because of TRPs. They were peddling fake news and should be brought to court". The court imposed some conditions on Rhea after granting her bail. It directed her to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and not to tamper with evidence while out on bail. (With inputs from NDTV)