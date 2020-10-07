Rhea Chakraborty Out of Jail; Here Are Her Bail Conditions

Rhea has been released after nearly a month since her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug link related to her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput's death. However, the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty has been rejected.

During the hearing, the High Court judge observed that Rhea has no criminal antecedents nor is she a part of any chain of drug dealers. "“...I am satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the Applicant is not guilty of any offence punishable under Sections 19, 24 or 27A or any other offence involving commercial quantity. There are no other criminal antecedents against her. She is not part of the chain of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits. Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail,” observed the judge.

Rhea and Showik were arrested by the NCB on charges of procurement and consumption of drugs.