Ending Speculations, Rhea Makes an Appearance in ‘Chehre’ Trailer

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre dropped the trailer for the film, and Rhea Chakraborty makes her first appearance in the video. Earlier, fans had raised questions because Rhea was absent from both the promotional poster and the teaser.
In the trailer, Emraan plays an ad executive who takes shelter with a group of old men who regularly indulge in a ‘mock trial’ post-dinner, playing both judge and jury. They convince Emraan to be the criminal for their latest 'case' but he soon learns that he’s trapped in something much more sinister. With dialogues like “humaari aadalaton mai justice nahi judgement hota hai” (in our courts, there’s no justice, only judgements), Amitabh’s character positions their “game” as an accurate carrier of justice.
Rhea appears for a bit towards the end of the trailer in a conversation with Emraan’s character.
Rhea had earlier revealed her look in the movie in an Instagram post captioned, “Chehre bahut dekhe magar aaj dekha apna chehra, aankhon mai sawaal bahut se, zehen pe soch ka pehra.” After people raised concerns about Rhea’s absence, producer Anand Pandit told Mid-day, “We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say."
After the trailer released, Pandit said that he wouldn’t be ‘swayed so easily’. “There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre,” he added in a later interview.
Rhea had been under intense public scrutiny following the death of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput last year.
Chehre is a mystery thriller directed by Rumi Jafry and is set to release in cinemas on 9 April. Along with Amitabh, Emraan, and Rhea, the movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Krystle D’Souza.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined