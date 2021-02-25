Fans Question Rhea Chakraborty's Absence From 'Chehre' Poster

Following the announcement of the release date of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre, many social media users questioned the absence of another actor in the poster - Rhea Chakraborty.

Before the Sushant Singh Rajput controversy, Rhea had signed ‘Chehre’. She had even made an announcement about the same on social media. However, Rhea has been absent from the film’s poster and reportedly wasn’t even tagged by any of her co-stars when they shared it.

This has led to a number of questions: