Fans Question Rhea Chakraborty's Absence From 'Chehre' Poster
Before the Sushant Singh Rajput controversy, Rhea had shared her first look from the film.
Following the announcement of the release date of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre, many social media users questioned the absence of another actor in the poster - Rhea Chakraborty.
Before the Sushant Singh Rajput controversy, Rhea had signed ‘Chehre’. She had even made an announcement about the same on social media. However, Rhea has been absent from the film’s poster and reportedly wasn’t even tagged by any of her co-stars when they shared it.
This has led to a number of questions:
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been under intense public scrutiny following the death of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. The siblings were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to a drugs probe that started after Rajput's demise.
Rhea had tweeted about Chehre earlier and had also posted her look from the movie on Instagram, “Chehre bahut dekhe magar aaj dekha apna chehra, aakhon mai sawal bahut se, zehen pe soch ka pehra- Rumi Jaffrey.
Here’s my look from #Chehre”.
Chehre director Rumi Jaffery has always maintained that he remains a close friend to Rhea. Hinting at Rhea's comeback to films, Jaffery had said in an interview last year, "She will get back to work early next year (2021). I met Rhea recently. She was quiet and withdrawn and I can't blame her after what she has gone through. Once the dust settles I am sure Rhea has a lot to say".
Chehre is set to release on 30th April 2021.
