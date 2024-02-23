Kareena Kapoor, Tabu & Kriti Sanon Unveil Posters For Their New Film 'Crew'
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon shared the first look posters of their new heist movie Crew on social media. The film promises to be filled with theft, risks, and a "fake it till you make it" attitude. A sneak peek was released a few weeks ago, adding to the excitement for this upcoming heist adventure.
The actors took to their respective Instagram to write, "Ready for check-in? Time to fly with the #Crew!"
Here's Kareena's post:
A clip was released a few weeks prior, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!"
Crew is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. It follows the story of three women whose lives bring them into unexpected circumstances and ultimately lead to a web of lies, as per reports.
It also stars Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role.
