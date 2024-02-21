In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Arrive For Son Jeh's Birthday Party

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Arrive For Son Jeh's Birthday Party

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jeh Ali Khan turns three.
Quint Entertainment
Published:

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan arrive for Jeh's birthday party. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jehangir Ali Khan turns 3 on Wednesday, 21 February. On the occasion, the couple hosted a lavish birthday party for their young son. The family was seen arriving at the venue.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrive for Jeh's birthday. 

Kareena Kapoor opted for a casual attire. 

Taimur Ali Khan also arrived. 

Birthday boy Jeh was the last to arrive. 

