Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Opens up to Shamita Shetty About His Divorce

On Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had recently had an argument but decided to bury the hatchet. Bapat spoke to Shetty about the divorce and facing anxiety issues and said, “I was on the verge of breaking.”

He revealed that his sister and mother were concerned about him and took him to Pune with them, adding that once he went “two weeks” without sleep after his divorce and his father’s death.

Before the show’s premiere, Bapat spoke to RJ Siddharth Kannan about his equation with his former partner Ridhi Dogra. When asked about how he would react if she joined the show, he said, “Not at all. I told her I was going, and she was like ‘what the hell, how will you cope up?’ We're cordial, we're friends, we talk. Aisa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like that). We have a very dignified relationship. It's fun, two people can hang around even after mutually deciding to move ahead in life.”

Raqesh Bapat had also consoled Shamita Shetty after her recent fight with co-contestant Nishant Bhat. Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Voot on 8 August and will stream on the site exclusively for 6 weeks till it shifts to Colors on TV.