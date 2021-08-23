Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down After Argument With Nishant Bhat

Shamita Shetty arguing with Nishant Bhat on the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT
On the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty cried post an argument with fellow contestant Nishant Bhatt amidst a task that Shamita was performing alongside actor and co-contestant Raqesh Bapat. The platform Voot that is streaming the show, shared a short video of the argument on Instagram. The clip shows Shamita angrily asking Nishant, “You like this task? You want to make people happy right?” In response Nishant said, “Why are you screaming? Do your task.”
Shamita continues to scream at Nishant saying, “You like to make people happy, right? You want to make them laugh, na?” Nishant responded in anger saying, “Did you even hear what I said,” and asked Shamita to speak in Hindi, which is the rule of the reality show.
Shamita then called him a 'snake' to which Nishant responded, “Gaali mat do. Agar aap gaali nahi sun sakte go, toh do bhi mat (Don’t abuse. If you can't listen to abusive language, then don't use it either)."
Post the argument, Shamita broke down and shared how she was feeling with co-contestant Raqesh saying, “You want me to be friends with people like this? You told me not to fight with anyone, because it’s difficult for you. So, I’m keeping my mouth shut. I can’t do this anymore."
She then added, "There are certain things now that I’m going to do for myself. You wanted me to be friends with Nishant. You wanted me to be friends with Divya. But I can’t do this anymore.”
She continued, "The problem is that there is a class divide here. Because I'm an actress. Because I come from a certain family. I am the one who is classy, I am the one who is this and that. I'm talking about the world giving me a chance, but people in the house don't give me a chance.”
Recently Shamita had alleged that Nishant “crossed the line” with her in the past but didn’t get into the details of the same. She told co-contestant Divya that she told him off.
Bigg Boss OTT is streaming on Voot and is hosted by Karan Johar.
