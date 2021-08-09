Bigg Boss OTT: Here's How You Can Watch Karan Johar's Reality Show for Free
Popular Indian TV reality show Bigg Boss is back, but this time in a new format. The show has been launched as Bigg Boss OTT (over the top). The OTT version of the show was launched on Sunday, 8 August 2021, and is hosted by Karan Johar. The show can be steamed on OTT platform Voot.
Bigg Boss OTT, the digital version of the show is a prelude to the 15th season TV reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The digital version will go on for six weeks.
How and Where to Watch Bigg Boss OTT
Bigg Boss OTT can be streamed online 24x7 on Voot Select. In order to watch it, you need to buy a subscription for the same. You can subscribe to Voot Select for Rs 299 per year.
However, if you have the subscription of Paytm First, the you can watch Bigg Boss OTT for free. Paytm First can be subscribed for Rs 899 per year and comes with subscriptions of various OTT platforms including Voot Select.
Top performers in the digital version will get a chance to be a part of season 15.
With change in the platform, few things about the show has also changed. One of the major changes is that Bigg Boss OTT can be streamed 24x7 on Voot.
The snowmakers have finalized the 13 final candidates who will stay in the house for six weeks. They are Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Shamita Shetty, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana and Milind Gaba.
