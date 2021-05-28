Hooda Removed as CMS Ambassador after Offensive 'Joke' on Mayawati

The statement read, "The Secretariat of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) has become aware of a video clip of CMS Ambassador Randeep Hooda from around 2012 that was recently posted on social media. The CMS Secretariat finds the comments made in the video to be offensive, and they do not reflect the values of the CMS Secretariat or the United Nations."

The statement added that Hooda had been appointed in February 2020 for his contribution towards the conservation of wildlife but CMS was unaware of the aforementioned video from 2012.

"While CMS is a treaty of the United Nations, it is separate from both the UN Secretariat and the UN Environment Programme. The only entity for which Mr. Hooda served as a brand Ambassador was CMS. Mr. Hooda no longer serves as a CMS ambassador," it read in conclusion.