Hooda Removed as CMS Ambassador after Offensive 'Joke' on Mayawati

Actor Randeep Hooda removed as the ambassador of UN treaty CMS
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Randeep Hooda has been removed as the ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). Commonly known as the Bonn Convention, CMS is an environmental treaty of the United Nations and Hooda had been appointed as the ambassador in February 2020.
In an official press release, the CMS Secretariat announced that Hooda no longer serves as the treaty's ambassador.
The statement read, "The Secretariat of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) has become aware of a video clip of CMS Ambassador Randeep Hooda from around 2012 that was recently posted on social media. The CMS Secretariat finds the comments made in the video to be offensive, and they do not reflect the values of the CMS Secretariat or the United Nations."
The statement added that Hooda had been appointed in February 2020 for his contribution towards the conservation of wildlife but CMS was unaware of the aforementioned video from 2012.
"While CMS is a treaty of the United Nations, it is separate from both the UN Secretariat and the UN Environment Programme. The only entity for which Mr. Hooda served as a brand Ambassador was CMS. Mr. Hooda no longer serves as a CMS ambassador," it read in conclusion.
On 25 May, a Twitter user posted the video featuring Randeep Hooda, reportedly at a conclave hosted by India Today in 2012. In the clip, he can be seen making a casteist and sexist 'joke' on the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati. She is also the incumbent president of the Bahujan Samaj Party.
Since the video resurfaced, many social media users have criticised Hooda for his insensitive remarks. Netizens demanded an apology from the actor and #ArrestRandeepHooda started trending on Twitter.
Even CPI-ML Politburo member Kavita Krishnan called out Hooda for his comments in a tweet. "Not a "joke" @RandeepHooda . You notice no one makes "jokes" saying a male politician is too ugly to f***? You are doing what casteist, misogynist, insecure turds do when confronted with women whose strength they fear: attack the woman as unattractive," she wrote.
Actor Randeep Hooda is yet to comment on the matter.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 28 May 2021,02:22 PM IST