'Arrest Randeep Hooda' Trends after His Sexist & Casteist 'Joke'

Another referred to Randeep's joke and wrote, "…shows how easily 1 can make fun of dalit man/women anywhere. society is being formed one way for dalits and it will continue to do so. Atrocities doesn't help at all."

There has been no statement from Randeep Hooda.

Earlier in May, #ArrestMunmunDutta was trending after the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor used a casteist slur in a video. Since then two cases have been registered against the actor under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.