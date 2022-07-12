Ranbir Kapoor Tries Answering Questions While He Plays With Puppies

(Photo: Twitter)
Ranbir Kapoor who is busy promoting Shamshera was seen playing with puppies in a recent video by Yash Raj Films. In the video which was posted by YRF’s youtube channel, Ranbir was seen both playing with puppies and simultaneously answering some interesting questions regarding the film, his life and more.
Ranbir was asked many questions during his interview which he patiently answered while also playing with the puppies. One of the questions was, “If you were to go on a road trip with one of your contemporaries who would they be and why?” Ranbir was quick to answer the question, stating they would be “Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur.” He cited the reason that they were “lots of fun.”
The next question that followed was, “Who aside from Ayan and Alia would you be like to be stuck on an island with and why?” He chose to pick a director and said that it would be S. S. Rajamouli and that he would like to “con” him to shoot a movie on the island that would star only him ,which they would shoot on the island. He also wanted Lionel Messi and Arjit Singh on the Island with him.
Another question from the interview was, “Which Hollywood film would he like to be a part of?” Ranbir was quick to answer this question as well, “Gladiator and Braveheart.” Many other questions followed during this interview while Ranbir played with some puppies.
He also went on to say that “spending time” with his wife, Alia Bhatt made him the happiest and also mentioned that he would have loved to play the role of the protagonist in Pushpa.
Shamshera is produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Ronit Roy. The film is slated for release on 22 July.
