‘Don’t Want Alia to Sacrifice Her Dreams After Having the Baby’: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child soon. In an interview with The Indian Express, Ranbir said that he would never want Alia to 'sacrifice' her dreams after having the baby. He added that he wants to be a more hands-on parent.

"For a while, Alia and I have been discussing about sharing our responsibilities. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were very busy with work, so we were largely brought up by our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children. I want them to be close to me also".