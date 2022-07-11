ADVERTISEMENT

‘This Body Building Business Confuses Me’: Ranbir Kapoor on ‘Shamshera’ Look

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Shamshera', directed by Karan Malhotra, will release on 22 April.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
‘This Body Building Business Confuses Me’: Ranbir Kapoor on ‘Shamshera’ Look
i

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the physical transformation he underwent for his role in Shamshera and said that the “whole body building business” always confuses him.

In a video released by Yash Raj Films, Ranbir said in Hindi, “Director Karan Malhotra wanted a worker’s body. This guy had spent some serious time in jail. He practically grew in it.”

ADVERTISEMENT
“This was tough for me physically. I am a thin guy. So losing weight is very easy for me, but putting on muscle is harder. It’s very complicated. This whole body building business, it’s something which always confuses me but I guess it’s an occupational hazard.”
Ranbir Kapoor

In the clip, Shamshera’s director Karan Malhotra said, “When we were sketching Ranbir's character for Shamshera, I wanted the audience to feel his presence whenever he was on the screen,” adding, “I think the presence we wanted to achieve with his physicality, we've been able to achieve.”

Shamshera is produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Ronit Roy. The film is slated for release on 22 July.

Also Read

It's RK Vs RK: Ranbir Kapoor Roasts Himself in Shamshera’s Promotional Video

It's RK Vs RK: Ranbir Kapoor Roasts Himself in Shamshera’s Promotional Video

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×