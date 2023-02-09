Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan Durrani Sent to Judicial Custody

Rakhi Sawant's husband, Adil Khan Durrani, who was arrested on Tuesday, 7 February by the Oshiwara police, has now been sent to judicial custody by the Andheri court on 8 February, as per reports.

Durrani was arrested after Rakhi filed a complaint against him, alleging that he had mishandled her funds and engaged in domestic violence. The police have also booked Durrani under IPC sections 498 (A) and 377 in the FIR.