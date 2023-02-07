Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan Arrested After She Files Complaint Against Him

Rakhi Sawant files a complaint against husband Adil Khan Durrani.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rakhi Sawant's husband, Adil Khan Durrani, was arrested by the Oshiwara police in Mumbai on Tuesday, 7 February, following the actor's complaint against him. Adil was taken into custody by the police on Tuesday morning to record his statements and further investigate the case.
One of the inspectors investigating the case told India Today in a statement, "We have arrested Adil this morning. Right now, we are following the procedure. Rakhi had filed an FIR. We would be able to comment only after the investigation. We had been trying to find Adil for the past two days. Whatever complaints Rakhi has are being verified currently."
As per reports, Rakhi alleged that Adil visited her residence on Tuesday morning and hit her. She added that she had previously filed a case against her husband twice but never mentioned it in the media. The actor also shared that the police had written a non-cognizable offence against Adil, which was converted into an FIR on the night of 6 February.
Rakhi and Adil got married in a hush-hush affair last year, on 2 July 2022. After pictures from the couple's secret wedding ceremony surfaced on the internet, Rakhi confirmed the news on social media on 11 January. The couple was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.
