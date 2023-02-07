Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan Arrested After She Files Complaint Against Him

One of the inspectors investigating the case told India Today in a statement, "We have arrested Adil this morning. Right now, we are following the procedure. Rakhi had filed an FIR. We would be able to comment only after the investigation. We had been trying to find Adil for the past two days. Whatever complaints Rakhi has are being verified currently."

As per reports, Rakhi alleged that Adil visited her residence on Tuesday morning and hit her. She added that she had previously filed a case against her husband twice but never mentioned it in the media. The actor also shared that the police had written a non-cognizable offence against Adil, which was converted into an FIR on the night of 6 February.