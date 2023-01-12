ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Rakhi Sawant Confirms Her Marriage to Boyfriend Adil Khan

The confirmation comes after Adil Khan denied his wedding speculations with Rakhi Sawant to a news channel recently.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Photos: Rakhi Sawant Confirms Her Marriage to Boyfriend Adil Khan
i

Rakhi Sawant recently took to social media to confirm her marriage to then-boyfriend Adil Khan on Wednesday, 11 January. After pictures from her secret wedding ceremony surfaced the internet, the actor confirmed that she tied the knot with Adil last year, on 2 July 2022, after three months of knowing him. The couple was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

The confirmation comes after Adil denied his wedding speculations with Rakhi to a news channel recently.

Here are some photos from their wedding that Rakhi shared on her official Instagram handle.

Also Read

2021 Video of Rakhi Sawant Wearing Hijab Linked to Row in Karnataka

2021 Video of Rakhi Sawant Wearing Hijab Linked to Row in Karnataka

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Rakhi Sawant   Adil Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×