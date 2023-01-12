In Photos: Rakhi Sawant Confirms Her Marriage to Boyfriend Adil Khan
The confirmation comes after Adil Khan denied his wedding speculations with Rakhi Sawant to a news channel recently.
Rakhi Sawant recently took to social media to confirm her marriage to then-boyfriend Adil Khan on Wednesday, 11 January. After pictures from her secret wedding ceremony surfaced the internet, the actor confirmed that she tied the knot with Adil last year, on 2 July 2022, after three months of knowing him. The couple was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.
The confirmation comes after Adil denied his wedding speculations with Rakhi to a news channel recently.
Here are some photos from their wedding that Rakhi shared on her official Instagram handle.
