Raj Kundra Porn Scandal: Court Rejects Bail Plea for Kundra, Ryan Thorpe

Businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe’s bail pleas were rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade Court today, ANI reported. Kundra was arrested on 19 July, in connection to the creation and publication of pornographic material.

Raj Kundra’s wife, actor Shilpa Shetty hasn’t been given a clean chit and other directors of Viaan Industries, owned by Kundra, will also record their statements. A Mumbai court had also extended the judicial custody of Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe by 14 days.