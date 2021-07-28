FIR Filed Against HotShots Producers; No Mention of Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra has been arrested in a pornography racket case.
An FIR has been registered against three-four producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company. Actor Gehana Vasisth has also been named as one of the accused in the case related to a pornography racket, the Mumbai Police has been quoted by ANI as saying.
As per a report by India Today, the producers were associated with HotShots, the app owned by Kundra's company. However, the FIR has no mention of Kundra.
The report also states that the latest FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by a Mumbai-based model. In her statement to the Crime Branch, the model reportedly said that she was promised a role in a big-budget Hindi film, but then forced to work in adult movies. Since the alleged incident took place under the limits of Mumbai's Malvani police station, the FIR was filed there on Tuesday.
The case will now be referred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing of Raj Kundra's bail to 29 July and he hasn’t been granted interim relief.
On Monday, a court had sent Kundra and one Ryan Thorpe to 14 days judicial custody. Raj Kundra's wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, hasn't been given clean chit yet and forensic auditors will look into all transactions in the case, a Mumbai Crime Branch official had told ANI.
Crime branch officials have also claimed that Kundra deleted all data and even changed his phone after the pornography racket was busted earlier this year.
Published: 28 Jul 2021,09:35 AM IST