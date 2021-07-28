FIR Filed Against HotShots Producers; No Mention of Raj Kundra

An FIR has been registered against three-four producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company. Actor Gehana Vasisth has also been named as one of the accused in the case related to a pornography racket, the Mumbai Police has been quoted by ANI as saying.

As per a report by India Today, the producers were associated with HotShots, the app owned by Kundra's company. However, the FIR has no mention of Kundra.

The report also states that the latest FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by a Mumbai-based model. In her statement to the Crime Branch, the model reportedly said that she was promised a role in a big-budget Hindi film, but then forced to work in adult movies. Since the alleged incident took place under the limits of Mumbai's Malvani police station, the FIR was filed there on Tuesday.

The case will now be referred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.