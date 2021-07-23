Arrest is Illegal: Raj Kundra Files Petition in Bombay HC
Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till 27 July in a porn films case.
Businessman Raj Kundra has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, challenging his arrest in a case related to production of pornographic films, as per a report by ANI. Kundra has reportedly said that his arrest is 'illegal'.
Earlier on Friday, Raj Kundra and one Ryan Thorpe were sent to police custody till 27 July. The duo was produced before the Magistrate Court in Mumbai.
ANI also reported that the police told the court that they suspect Kundra used the money earned from pornography for online betting. "In WhatsApp chats we have found that Raj Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for USD 1.2 million. This deal seems to be on the international level", the police further stated.
Following the judgement from the court, a search was conducted at Raj and Shilpa Shetty's house in Juhu.
