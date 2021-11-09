Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Make First Joint Appearance Since Porn Films Case

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty visit a temple in Himachal Pradesh.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Businessman Raj Kundra recently made his first public appearance with wife and actor Shilpa Shetty since the porn films controversy. Photos from their Himachal trip surfaced online, where we catch a glimpse of Kundra. In some of the photos, the couple can be seen visiting a temple.
A few months back, Raj Kundra was named for his alleged involvement in a porn films case. He was arrested on 19 July, and was granted bail by a Mumbai magistrate court on 20 September.
Following the controversy, Kundra deleted his social media accounts. Shilpa Shetty had issued a statement about the investigation involving Raj Kundra in August, and had asked everyone to give her and her family privacy. Shilpa wrote, “But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)