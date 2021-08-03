R Madhavan Supports Shilpa Shetty: You Will Overcome This With Grace

R Madhavan supports Shilpa Shetty
Actor Shilpa Shetty shared her first statement related to the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case. The actor asked everyone to respect her and her family’s privacy and maintained that she ‘will continue to refrain’ from commenting since the matter is subjudice. Several people from the industry have expressed support for Shilpa Shetty.
Commenting under her statement, actor R Madhavan wrote, “You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge too you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers always with you and your family.”
Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty commented, ““I love u my munki and with you always, through thick n thin. Always @theshilpashetty.”
Earlier, Hansal Mehta and Richa Chadha had spoken up in support of Shilpa Shetty. Hansal Mehta tweeted, ““If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.”
He added that the ‘vilification’ of celebrities has become a pattern and their right to privacy must be respected.
Richa Chadha tweeted, “We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she's suing.”
Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July for an alleged involvement in the creation and publication of pornographic material. Shilpa Shetty had filed a defamation suit against 29 media personnel and outlets for ‘doing false reporting and maligning her image’. The Bombay High Court granted interim relief against three respondents.
