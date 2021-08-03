R Madhavan Supports Shilpa Shetty: You Will Overcome This With Grace

Earlier, Hansal Mehta and Richa Chadha had spoken up in support of Shilpa Shetty. Hansal Mehta tweeted, ““If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.”

He added that the ‘vilification’ of celebrities has become a pattern and their right to privacy must be respected.

Richa Chadha tweeted, “We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she's suing.”