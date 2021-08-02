We Don’t Deserve a Media Trial: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Silence on Raj Kundra Case

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times,” she wrote, adding, “We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July for alleged involvement in the creation and publication of pornographic material. In the trial for Shilpa Shetty’s defamation case, the Court issued an interim relief against three of 29 respondents.

Recently, filmmaker Hansal Mehta had also defended Shilpa Shetty. He tweeted, “If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.”