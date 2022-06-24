'Can't Predict How Audience Will React': Madhavan on North vs South Film Debate

Actor R Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
Actor R Madhavan expressed his views on the North-South cinema debate and said that it is “useless to analyse” why a South film is successful with a Hindi audience and we can’t “predict how the audience will react”.
So far, in 2022, films from the South industry like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, and Yash-starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 have had massive success at the domestic and worldwide box office and even broken records with their earnings. From Bollywood, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files were some of the highest earning films.
R Madhavan, who is currently promoting his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, told the press, “To analyse (why a film is doing better) is useless because if you think there is a rule (to succeed), then you can also lose everything as every day is a changing scenario."
Madhavan further said, “Baahubali 1 and 2, RRR, KGF 1 and 2, and Pushpa are the ones that have earned more than Hindi films because there has been a fan following of them all over India and that they are made on a big scale. However, it doesn't mean that Hindi films haven't worked. Gangubai Kathiawadi to Kashmir Files to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been big hits as well.”
He added that the success of films like RRR and Pushpa can also be because of the commitment and hard work that the actors (in this case Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun) have put in.
Madhavan also said that he believes the COVID pandemic brought about a ‘change in the mindset of the audience’ and their patience and tolerance has become less, “Like in the screenplay, the pacing is not there and that is why it is not working.”
Madhavan has also written and produced Rocketry and also plays the lead role. The film follows the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused of espionage. The film is slated for release on 1 July in Hindi, Tamil, English, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
