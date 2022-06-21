‘Deepika Padukone Visited Hospital for Routine Check-up’: Project K Producer

There were reports about Deepika being rushed to hospital recently following a health scare.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Updated:

There were reports of Deepika Padukone having a health scare recently.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>There were reports of Deepika Padukone having a health scare recently.</p></div>

Recently, a number of reports stated that Deepika Padukone was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after a health scare. The reports added that the actor complained of uneasiness while shooting for Project K with Amitabh Bachchan.

Now, the film's producer has quashed rumours of Deepika being unwell on set, and being rushed to a hospital.

Also Read‘Our Filmmakers Are Doing Everything Correct’: Deepika on Cannes Jury Experience

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle Ashwin Dutt said that it was not a ‘health scare’ but a ‘regular check-up’, as Deepika had recently recovered from COVID-19. He also clarified that Deepika was not ‘rushed’ to Kamineni Hospital.

“Earlier she was down with COVID, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up just to make sure that everything was normal,” Ashwin told the publication.

Ashwin further said that Deepika is a "true professional", and despite the makers asking her to take rest, she resumed work. “Deepika ji is a true professional. We wanted her to have some rest, but she resumed shooting with Amitabh Sir directly. Her dedication is amazing.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Prabhas in a key role.

Also ReadDeepika Visits Tirupati Temple With Father Prakash Padukone on His 67th Birthday

Published: 21 Jun 2022,09:47 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT