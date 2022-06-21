‘Deepika Padukone Visited Hospital for Routine Check-up’: Project K Producer

There were reports of Deepika Padukone having a health scare recently.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone)
Recently, a number of reports stated that Deepika Padukone was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after a health scare. The reports added that the actor complained of uneasiness while shooting for Project K with Amitabh Bachchan.
Now, the film's producer has quashed rumours of Deepika being unwell on set, and being rushed to a hospital.
In an interview with Deccan Chronicle Ashwin Dutt said that it was not a ‘health scare’ but a ‘regular check-up’, as Deepika had recently recovered from COVID-19. He also clarified that Deepika was not ‘rushed’ to Kamineni Hospital.
Ashwin further said that Deepika is a "true professional", and despite the makers asking her to take rest, she resumed work. “Deepika ji is a true professional. We wanted her to have some rest, but she resumed shooting with Amitabh Sir directly. Her dedication is amazing.”
Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Prabhas in a key role.