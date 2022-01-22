Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Sunny Leone: Celebs Who've Had Babies Via Surrogacy
Here's a look at celebrities who've opted to have children via surrogacy.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are the latest celebrity couple who chose to welcome a baby into their family using surrogacy. In the last few years several Indian celebrities have opted to become parents through surrogates. Here's a quick look at actors and filmmakers who've had babies via surrogacy recently.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had their third child, AbRam, via surrogacy in May 2013.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan's youngest son Azad Rao Khan was born through surrogacy. Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao announced the birth of Azad in November 2011.
Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the birth of his twins Yash and Roohi in February 2017. The twins were born in a Mumbai hospital via surrogacy.
Preity Zinta
In 2021, actor Preity Zinta and her American partner Gene Goodenough announced that they had become parents to twins via surrogacy. Preity has named her kids Jai and Gia.
Tusshar Kapoor
Actor Tusshar Kapoor chose to become a single parent and had a baby boy via surrogacy in 2016. He named his child Laksshya Kapoor.
Ekta Kapoor
Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor welcomed a son on 27 January 2019 through surrogacy. She named her son Ravie Kapoor.
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber announced the birth of their twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber via surrogacy in March 2018. The couple had also adopted a girl child, Nisha, the previous year.
Shilpa Shetty
Actor Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple were blessed with a child in 2012. They had a second child in 2020 through surrogacy.
