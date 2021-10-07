Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Perfect Day Off’ in Spain Makes Nick Jonas Go ‘Damn Girl’

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Citadel in Spain. On Tuesday, she spent her ‘perfect day off’ on a boat in Valencia, with her mother Madhu Chopra, Citadel c-star Osy Ikhile, costume designer Sara Sensoy, and her pet Diana.

Priyanka shared pictures in a yellow swimsuit and one in a red bikini set, both accessorised with a white floral shrug. “A perfect day off. #AboutYesterday,” she wrote in the caption. One of the pictures featured Priyanka lounging on the boat with her mother and friends.