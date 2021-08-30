Nick Jonas Poses With His ‘Snack’ Priyanka Chopra in Pic From Los Angeles

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the poolside.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Priyanka Chopra has reunited with husband Nick Jonas, who is on a music tour called ‘Remember This’ with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, in the US. Chopra was in London shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, created by Joe and Anthony Russo.
She shared pictures with Jonas, lounging at the poolside. In a picture captioned, “Snack”, the singer can be seen holding a knife and fork, poised above his favourite snack- Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka sports a black and red bikini set, and Nick can be seen in swimming trunks.
Priyanka returned to the US during the weekend and attended one of the Jonas Brothers’ concerts. Priyanka also recently shared updates from the sets of Citadel, including an injury she sustained near her eyebrow. She had shared a picture of her face with prosthetic blood on her cheek, and gashes on her cheek and across her eyebrow.
She'd shared her look on the show, with the caption, "Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her! #Citadel."
Priyanka Chopra has also wrapped up shoot for Jim Strouse’s romantic comedy Text For You, with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Keanu Reeves-starrer Matrix 4: Resurrections and a show with Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka Chopra will also return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
