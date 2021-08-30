Nick Jonas Poses With His ‘Snack’ Priyanka Chopra in Pic From Los Angeles

Actor Priyanka Chopra has reunited with husband Nick Jonas, who is on a music tour called ‘Remember This’ with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, in the US. Chopra was in London shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, created by Joe and Anthony Russo.

She shared pictures with Jonas, lounging at the poolside. In a picture captioned, “Snack”, the singer can be seen holding a knife and fork, poised above his favourite snack- Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka sports a black and red bikini set, and Nick can be seen in swimming trunks.