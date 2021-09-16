Grateful: Priyanka Chopra Joins Producers Guild of America as Member

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has inducted actor-producer Priyanka Chopra as a member of the organisation.

As per its official website, PGA is a non-profit trade organisation that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media.

It has over 8,000 members spanning the producing team in scripted, non-fiction, documentary, animation and new media sectors.

