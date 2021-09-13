Exclusive: Varun Dhawan to Be Part of 'Citadel' With Priyanka Chopra

Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra.
(Photos Courtesy: Instagram)
While a bunch of Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and now Shah Rukh Khan have announced their digital debuts, according to sources, amongst the younger generation of A-list actors, Varun Dhawan has signed up for a major international series that will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Dhawan, who was last seen in Coolie No.1, will be part of Citadel - the American drama series created by Anthony and Joe Russo. The Russo brothers were the force behind four important films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including - Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
Citadel is an action-adventure espionage series that will consist of a "mothership series" and other local language "satellite series". The main series featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden among others is currently being filmed in the United Kingdom.
Dhawan is expected to play the lead in the local Indian spin-off which will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The main series is scheduled to stream online in January 2022.
Priyanka Chopra posts a pic after shooting for Citadel.
The local productions of Citadel will be set in India, Mexico and Italy. While the satellite series will be independently set, there will be crossovers with the main series and cross-references between the various local series. The Indian leg of Citadel is expected to start production early next year.
Before starting shoot on the main Citadel series, Joe Russo spoke about choosing Priyanka Chopra for the project, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”
The cast and crew of the Indian segment of Citadel is expected to be officially announced soon. Dhawan has just completed shooting for two films - Amar Kaushik's Bhediya and Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 13 Sep 2021,01:17 PM IST