Exclusive: Varun Dhawan to Be Part of 'Citadel' With Priyanka Chopra

The local productions of Citadel will be set in India, Mexico and Italy. While the satellite series will be independently set, there will be crossovers with the main series and cross-references between the various local series. The Indian leg of Citadel is expected to start production early next year.

Before starting shoot on the main Citadel series, Joe Russo spoke about choosing Priyanka Chopra for the project, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”