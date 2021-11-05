Here's How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrated Diwali in The US

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali in their Los Angeles house.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
This year, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali together in their Los Angeles home. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a bunch of pics of the puja organised by her.
She wore a yellow saree and Nick chose a white kurta for the occasion. The Quantico actor captioned the pictures, “या देवी सर्वभूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः…..With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali.”
A day before Diwali, Priyanka attended a party hosted by Mindy Kaling. Lilly Singh was also a part of the celebration. Sharing pictures on Instagram Priyanka wrote, “Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre Diwali celebration.”
Speaking about doing pujas in their house Priyanka had said in an interview, “I do a lot of pujas in the house, which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well.”
Recently, Priyanka wrapped shoot for her upcoming web show Citadel, which will be produced by Russo brothers. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 and Text For You.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)