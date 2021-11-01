Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle Reunite at the Jonas Brothers Roast

Priyanka Chopra is back in the US and reunited with her sister-in-laws Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, completing the J-Sisters trio. Priyanka shared a picture of the three from the audience of the Netflix's first ever Family Roast.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "About last night.. with these beauties. Also don’t miss senior in the corner. #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23! (sic)."

The J-Sisters get that nickname from being married to the Jonas brothers. Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas, Sophie to Joe and Danielle to Kevin. Their father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr can also be seen in the picture's background.