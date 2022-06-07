Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Photo of Lilibet on Her 1st Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared a photo of their second daughter Lilibet Diana after the celebration of her first birthday on Saturday (4 June) at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The couple was on their visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend.

Lilibet's parents are said to be "incredibly touched" by the warm greetings they received from everyone for her birthday.