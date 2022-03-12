Prince Harry to Not Attend Prince Philip's Memorial; Accused of 'Snubbing' Queen

Prince Harry was present at Prince Philip's funeral.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Prince Harry has been accused of 'snubbing' Queen Elizabeth II after he announced that he won't be attending the Queen's late husband Prince Philip's memorial service on 29 March.
Harry hasn't given specific reasons for his absence but has said that he "doesn't feel safe" in the United Kingdom after having lost police protection.
Harry has been embroiled in a legal battle against the British government to have security reinstated for him and his family- his wife, actor Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.
E! News reported that Philip's service will take place at Westminster Abbey. Philip died on April 9, 2021, aged 99, and his funeral was attended by only 30 people (including Prince Harry) due to COVID restrictions.
Royal biographer Angela Levin told UK media that Harry, Prince Charles second son, "has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh (Philip) but really he is snubbing the queen", according to the Agence France-Presse.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)