Didn't Know What Raj Kundra Was Up to: Shilpa Shetty to Police

Shilpa Shetty has been listed as a witness in the Mumbai Police chargesheet against her husband Raj Kundra, as per a report by NDTV. Kundra has been accused of creating and streaming porn films on mobile apps.

As per the chargesheet, accessed by NDTV, Shilpa told the cops in her statement that she was not aware of Raj Kundra's activities. "I was too busy with work and didn't know what Raj Kundra was up to", Shilpa reportedly stated. This is part of the 1400-page chargesheet filed by the police.