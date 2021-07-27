Cops Claim Raj Kundra Deleted Data After Porn Racket Busted; Seize Bank Accounts

As per a report by ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch has directed State Bank of India to seize two accounts of Kundra at Kanpur, bank officials stated. Officials also said that crores of rupees had been deposited in these accounts.

The report also states that another matter related to Kundra has come to light. Sources told the publication that Arvind Srivastava ran Kundra's production company and the money was transferred to Srivastava's wife's account.

Srivastava's father told ANI, "In the last two years, Arvind has not come home and he sends money from time to time in the name of household expenses".

In February, the Mumbai Crime Branch issued a lookout notice for Arvind, said his father.