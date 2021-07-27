Cops Claim Raj Kundra Deleted Data After Porn Racket Busted; Seize Bank Accounts
Sources have claimed that Raj Kundra allegedly started working on a new app after the porn racket was busted.
Businessman Raj Kundra, who has been arrested in the porn films case, had deleted data and changed his mobile phone after the racket was busted by the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year, officials told India Today.
The crime branch officials also told the publication that the phone Kundra had submitted to them was bought in March this year. When he was asked to hand over his old phone he reportedly said he got rid of it after purchasing a new one.
Sources in the crime branch told India Today that since the old phone is not available, data such as calls and texts from the period when the pornography racket was operating cannot be accessed. The sources added that after the racket was busted earlier this year, Raj Kundra had allegedly started creating content and working on a new app. Meanwhile, previous data had allegedly been deleted. The police are now taking the help of digital forensic experts to retrieve the data.
Raj Kundra's Bank Accounts Seized
As per a report by ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch has directed State Bank of India to seize two accounts of Kundra at Kanpur, bank officials stated. Officials also said that crores of rupees had been deposited in these accounts.
The report also states that another matter related to Kundra has come to light. Sources told the publication that Arvind Srivastava ran Kundra's production company and the money was transferred to Srivastava's wife's account.
Srivastava's father told ANI, "In the last two years, Arvind has not come home and he sends money from time to time in the name of household expenses".
In February, the Mumbai Crime Branch issued a lookout notice for Arvind, said his father.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.