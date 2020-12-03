Plea Filed in HC to Deactivate Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account

On 29 October, a Mumbai court had ordered an inquiry against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly posting derogatory tweets against Muslims. The order came after Deshmukh approached the court claiming that the Amboli police station did not take any action on a complaint filed by him against the sisters.

In the complaint Deshmukh had alleged that Rangoli Chandel had posted objectionable comments against members of Tablighi Jamaat on her social media account on 15 April. Following this, her account was suspended by Twitter. He also claimed that Kangana had been supporting her sister and had also posted a short video on 18 April on social media platforms, calling Jamaatis terrorists.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)