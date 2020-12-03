Diljit Dosanjh Takes on Kangana Ranaut Over Farmer Protests

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has retaliated against Kangana Ranaut's now deleted tweet that claimed she had seen Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Dadi, at a farmers' protest.
Ranaut had posted a picture on Twitter claiming that it was Bano who was being bribed with Rs 100 a day to protest. However, the woman in the photograph was actually 73-year-old Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Bathinda’s Bahadurgarh Jandian village.
Diljit posted a clip of a BBC interview with Mohinder and tweeted in Punjabi: "Here's your proof @KanganaTeam. Nobody should be so blind as to go around saying anything they like."
In the clip, the elderly farmer challenged Kangana to come to her farm and see how hard she and the other women worked to tend to their lands.
Advocate Hakam Singh has filed a legal notice against Kangana for her false claims. The lawyer told ANI on 2 December, “I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Ms Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she (Ms Kaur) was available as a hired protester for Rs 100. The notice gives Ranaut seven days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued.”
He further added that Ranaut’s remarks not only “degraded the image of each lady and each person” but also were hugely disrespectful to the protesting farmers.
Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Guru Randhawa and Angad Bedi are among the Punjabi celebrities who have showed solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Narendra Modi government's recently passed farm laws.
Published: 03 Dec 2020,10:31 AM IST