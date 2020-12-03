Javed Akhtar Records Statement in Defamation Case Against Kangana

On 3 November, Akhtar's lawyer Niranjan Mundargi filed a criminal complaint against Kangana on his behalf for making defamatory statements against him. The lyricist claimed that Kangana has dragged his name in the case surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that the video interview given by the Queen actor had earned lakhs of views, tarnishing his reputation. The complaint has been registered under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from India Today)