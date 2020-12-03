Javed Akhtar Records Statement in Defamation Case Against Kangana

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday, 3 December, appeared before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai. He recorded his statement regarding the defamation complaint he has filed against actor Kangana Ranaut before the magistrate. India Today reports that the matter will be heard next on 19 December.
On 3 November, Akhtar's lawyer Niranjan Mundargi filed a criminal complaint against Kangana on his behalf for making defamatory statements against him. The lyricist claimed that Kangana has dragged his name in the case surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that the video interview given by the Queen actor had earned lakhs of views, tarnishing his reputation. The complaint has been registered under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.
(With inputs from India Today)
