Plea Filed Against Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Seeks Forfeiture of Magazine

Ranveer Singh in his shoot for Paper Magazine.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea has been filed in the Calcutta High Court, against Ranveer Singh's nude cover shoot for the Paper Magazine, published on 23 July. The plea moved by Nazia Ilahi Khan, seeks forfeiture of the magazine's printed copies and the blockage of its digital website in the state of West Bengal, as per a report by Live Law.
In continuation to the report, the petitioner has alleged that Singh's image on the magazine's cover page is nothing but obscene as per public opinion at large. She added that the naked picture of the actor would deprave the mind of the public, especially minors.
Moreover, a representation had also been moved by the same petitioner earlier, before respondents number 1 to 3 (State of West Bengal, Principal Secretary, Department of Information and Cultural Affairs and Electronics and Secretary, Department of Information and Cultural Affairs and Electronics) for blocking public access to the magazine's official website, specifically in West Bengal.
The Bajirao Mastaani actor is already facing an FIR in Maharashtra for posting his nude photographs on social media platforms. The FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 Sections 292, 293, and 509 and Section 67A of the Informaton Technology Act, 2000.
On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 10 February 2023.
