Did You Know Piyush Mishra Was Offered 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Before Salman Khan?

“They were happy to see, asked me my name, when would I graduate from the institute. They asked me to come to Mumbai immediately after that and gave me their visiting card, asking me to come to their Prabhadevi office immediately. I said ok sure I will go. They liked my features too and took a photograph. Fifteen days later, the director (of NFDC) met me and told me that he got a call for me and asked me to immediately leave for Mumbai, even if it means to leave NSD midway," he added.

He opened up about his journey as well, stating, “I said I will go, but I didn’t. By then, dil mein badi khatas thi, pata nahi kyu duniya se nafrat ho gayi thi (I had started to hate the world). I went there three years later and learnt that Salman Khan was born with the film, and I thought that’s great. But if I had gone back then, I would not have been able to do the kind of work I did later. Everyone has their own journey, their destiny,”

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred in Maine Pyar Kiya and was a blockbuster upon its release. Khan and Barjatya have also worked together im Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.