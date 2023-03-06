'Abused As Children': Actors Piyush Mishra, Khushbu Sundar Open Up

Actors Piyush Mishra and Khushbu Sundar open up about being abused as children.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of sexual abuse. Reader discretion advised)
Veteran actor Piyush Mishra and actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar have opened up about being sexually assaulted as children. In his autobiographical novel 'Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra', the actor recounts the traumatic incident of being abused by a female relative when he was in the seventh standard.
In an interview with PTI, Mishra said that the incident affected him a lot, but he didn't want to take "revenge" on that person. "Sex is such a healthy thing that your first encounter with it should be good, otherwise it scars you for life, it disturbs you for life. That sexual assault gave me complex throughout my life and it took me a long time and several partners to come out of it. I wanted to hide the identity of some people. Some of them are women, and some men who are now well established in the film industry. I did not want to take revenge against anybody, or to hurt anyone”, the actor told the publication.
In an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story Khushbu said she was abused by her father since the age of eight and could only speak up against him when she turned 15.
She added that, as a child, she feared no one would believe her. “One fear that stayed with me was my mom may not believe me because I have seen her in that environment where there was ‘kuch bhi hojaye mera pati devata hai (whatever happens, my husband is God)’ mindset. However, at 15 I thought that it was enough and I started revolting against him. I was not even 16 and he left us with whatever we had and we didn’t know where the next meal will come from.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)