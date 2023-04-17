Pics: Salman Khan, Genelia, Riteish Attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique hosted their annual Iftar party on Sunday, 16 April. Salman Khan kept his tradition alive as he attended the lavish event. Salman looked stylish in a black kurta and salwar.

Among the other celebrities present at the party were Salim Khan, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Take a look at the photos: