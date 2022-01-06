'Salman Khan & My Relationship Began When I Turned 17': Somy Ali

Former actor Somy Ali, who was in a relationship with Salman Khan in the 90s, has opened up about how she fell in love with Salman. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Somy said that she flew down from the United States because she had fallen in love with Salman after watching his debut movie Maine Pyaar Kiya.

"I was 16 when I saw the Suraj Barjatya movie and had a dream about marriage. I had a huge crush on Salman, and took that the dream as a sign to come to India. I kept Salman’s photo in my wallet. By the time I reached here, his Baaghi had released, and Salman was already a megastar", Somy told the publication.