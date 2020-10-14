Payal Ghosh Tenders 'Unconditional Apology' to Richa Chadha

Payal Ghosh has tendered an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha before the Bombay High Court in the form of an undertaking on Wednesday, 14 October, as per a report by Live Law. The report also states that the matter has been disposed of. Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit in the High Court against Payal Ghosh and others in connection with the alleged sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap. The actor had also named Kamaal R Khan and a news channel ABN Telugu in the petition for trying to malign her reputation.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Richa's lawyer submitted that ABN Telugu should withdraw all their reports against her which are based on Ghosh's remarks. On the other hand, the lawyer of Kamaal R Khan told the HC that Khan will not make any public comments against Richa on the basis of defamatory remarks and added that he will make a public statement to that effect. Sharing the news on Twitter Richa wrote, "Done".

However, Payal Ghosh took to Twitter to claim Richa and her lawyer have accepted "some conditions" demanded by her.

Taapsee Pannu alluded to Ghosh's comment and congratulated Richa for the fight she put up. "Unconditional apology with 'certain conditions' apparently . Ab kya bole behen.... but what a fight you put up", Taapsee tweeted.