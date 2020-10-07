Payal Ghosh to Apologise to Richa & Withdraw Statement: Lawyer

On Wednesday, 7 October, the Bombay High Court heard the defamation suit by actor Richa Chadha against Payal Ghosh and others in connection with the alleged sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap. The latest updates from the case suggest that Ghosh is ready to tender an apology to Chadha and withdraw her statement, as per Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Soon after, Payal Ghosh took to Twitter to write, "I hv nothing to do wd Ms Chadda.We as women hv got 2stand wd each other, shoulder to shoulder. I don't want any unintentional harrasment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Kashyap &I want 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Lets make d world c his true face".

Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit of Rs 1.1 crore against Payal Ghosh, Kamaal R Khan and a news channel for trying to malign her reputation. In her plea, Richa stated that the complainant was unnecessarily trying to 'drag her name' in the case and called Payal Ghosh's claims 'false, frivolous and vexatious'. Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, had claimed in an interview that the filmmaker had told her Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi are 'just a call away' when it came to giving him sexual favours. Both Anurag and Richa have denied these allegations. Chadha had also named Khan and ABN Telugu in her suit for posting libellous content against her with the intention of maligning her reputation.