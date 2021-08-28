Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande Star as Manav, Archana

The teaser portrays a story similar to the first season including Manav and Archana’s meet-cute, their arranged marriage, and love. “Kuch rishton ki baat kuch aur hi hoti hai. Pyaar sacha ho toh bin baadal barsaat hoti hai (Some relationships are special. If love is true, it rains on sunny days),” the voiceover says.

“Jo intezaar mai vakt ka hisaab nahi rakhte, unn rishton mai der kabhi hoti nahi hai (It’s never too late for those who don’t measure time when they wait),” the voiceover in the teaser adds. The melody from the song ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’ from the 1991 film Love can be heard playing in the background.

Ankita Lokhande also shared the teaser and wrote, “Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate.”